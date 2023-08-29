Parents pull out children from Kinderland over videos showing alleged abuse by teacher

SINGAPORE – Some parents have withdrawn their children from Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart after videos of a teacher there allegedly manhandling pupils were circulated online widely on Monday.

A parent whose two-year-old daughter was seen in the video footage seemingly being forced to drink water, told The Straits Times she will pull her daughter out from Kinderland once she can get a place in another pre-school.

The parent, an educator in her 30s, said she was appalled when she saw the videos, adding that she can no longer trust the pre-school to look after her child.

“I cried when I saw her being treated in that manner. It was heartbreaking as I don’t lay a hand on my daughter,” she said, adding that she lodged a police report on Monday.

The mother, who declined to be named, said she was informed by the principal of the pre-school two weeks ago that the teacher had “mishandled her daughter”. This was before the video was circulated.

She said: “The principal told my husband and me that the teacher had used a bit of force to get my daughter to drink water, and that it wasn’t that serious.

“The teacher also told us she didn’t mean any harm, so we didn’t think too much of it at first. We only saw the video on Monday and were shocked,” she said, adding that the incident had been downplayed.

Another parent, whose three-year-old son attends the pre-school, told ST she felt a sinking feeling in her stomach when she saw the videos. She said her son had returned home with light injuries a few times.

The mother in her 30s, who works at a bank, said tearfully: “When he had a bruise on his forehead last year, we asked the principal and she said he had been running around and hit himself against the table.

“We’ve also seen scratches on his neck and red marks on his wrists.”

“He has had recurring nightmares and wakes up screaming in the middle of the night saying, ‘Don’t want, don’t want.’ I scolded him at one point as I was exhausted, but I regret that so much now,” she added.

When she told the principal about her son’s nightmares and reluctance to go to school, she said the principal brushed it off, saying there were no problems at the pre-school.

The mother said she believed the explanation because her son is active and playful.

Another parent, who wanted to be known only as Ms S, has withdrawn her three-year-old son from the pre-school as a precaution.

“My son hasn’t had any issues so far but I just want to be safe,” said the mother in her 30s who works in the public service.

The pre-school sent a letter to parents on Monday night in response to the videos circulating online.