Ex-Kinderland teacher charged over allegedly pouring water into kid’s mouth, forcing her to lie down

SINGAPORE – A former pre-school teacher at a Kinderland branch was hauled to a district court on Wednesday after she allegedly poured water into a 23-month-old girl’s mouth after forcing her to lie down.

Lin Min, 33, who appeared in court via video-link, is accused of ill-treating a child – an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The Singaporean woman is accused of committing the offence at the pre-school shortly before 4pm on June 30.

Details about the victim and the exact location of the incident cannot be disclosed because of a gag order.

An online search reveals that early childhood education provider Kinderland has more than 10 branches in different places islandwide, including Hougang, Siglap and Woodlands.

Police said in an earlier statement that officers received a report at around 1pm on Monday about videos circulating online showing a pre-school teacher allegedly abusing young children.

They added that officers from Jurong Police Division identified the woman and arrested her within six hours of the report.

Videos of a pre-school teacher forcing children to drink water and hitting a child on the buttocks with a book had earlier gone viral on the Internet.

The Early Childhood Development Agency said the teacher in question had been dismissed.

Lin will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination, and her case has been adjourned to Sept 13.

Another Kinderland teacher, 48, who is also accused of abusing a child, was arrested on Tuesday.

This other woman was seen in a video clip surrounded by several children, including a boy holding a water bottle.

As the boy drinks from the bottle, the woman raises both hands and pushes his head in a rough manner.