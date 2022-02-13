Trauma of World War II led to a life dedicated to defence of family and country

SINGAPORE - When Mr Tommy Wong's father was released after being jailed by the Japanese for two years during World War II, Mr Wong, who was four years old then, could not recognise him.

His father, who had been caught distributing flyers to resist the Occupation, had been tortured behind bars in Pudu Prison in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Wong, now 83, told The Sunday Times: "When my family went to get him when he was finally released, I stood there and I said, this is not my father - he had lost so much weight. He was haggard, just skin and bones.

"Later as a teenager, I realised how sad it was. My father was a broken man.

"He was not himself and never recovered."

Mr Wong said his father, who died in his 70s, became a nervous wreck who would shiver at the sight of postmen because he thought they were Japanese soldiers even long after the war had ended.

This and the violence he saw during the fall of Malaysia and Singapore to Japanese forces traumatised Mr Wong deeply, and eventually led him to a life dedicated to the defence of his country and family, he said.

He first joined the Singapore Volunteer Corp in 1964 and then the regular service after the formation of the Singapore Armed Forces in 1965, where he served for 25 years before retiring in 1984 as a major.

Mr Wong was born in Kuala Lumpur and was about three years old when the city - then the capital of the Federated Malay States under British rule - fell to the Japanese on Jan 11, 1942.

Singapore - a British stronghold at the time - later fell on Feb 15, 1942.

His family began the years under Japanese Occupation eking out a living while squatting in the jungles near Sungei Bisa in Selangor where they hid from the Japanese.

He said: "We were hiding there for a while but then we later moved to the town to avoid harassment by bands of Japanese soldiers who would come in the night."