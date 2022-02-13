Ex-footballer recounts Japanese Occupation years; from execution screening to 1948 Olympics

SINGAPORE - In his footballing heyday, Mr Chia Boon Leong was known as "twinkletoes" for the way he danced around opponents with ease.

That ability to skirt danger was honed as a teenager growing up in war-torn Singapore, where he continued to play football, often in Jalan Besar Stadium and at a field behind the Singapore General Hospital, near his family home in Tiong Bahru.

He was a founding member of Pasir Panjang Rovers - having grown up in the area - a cosmopolitan team that played only friendly matches before the war as multi-ethnic teams were not allowed in the Singapore Amateur Football Association's leagues.

In about six short years, he went from being screened as part of efforts to weed out anti-Japanese elements - which meant execution for some - to being selected as one of two Singaporeans to represent China in London at the 1948 Olympics.

It was an achievement not without hardship, the 97-year-old told The Straits Times as he recalled his growing up years.

It was on Dec 8, 1941, at around 5am, that the realities of war first hit home for Mr Chia, who was born on New Year's Day, 1925.

"All of a sudden, one my neighbours came to my house and shouted loudly 'Japanese bombing Singapore already'," said Mr Chia, who was then living in Pasir Panjang, near Yew Siang Road.

The lane was named after his businessman father who died in 1930.

"During the Occupation, as far as I recall, I was not too worried. I did not know what was going on at that age, so there was no reason to be anxious," he said.