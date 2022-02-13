New virtual exhibition examines role of sport in S'pore during Japanese Occupation

SINGAPORE - Demoralised after Singapore fell and was occupied by the Japanese in 1942, prisoners of war (POW) interned in Changi prison camp sought solace in sport.

Even behind prison gates, traditional sporting rivalries between the British and the Australians endured, and sports such as rugby, boxing, basketball and football were played, giving the defeated soldiers a morale boost and a chance to prove themselves.

Sport historian Nick Aplin said that for these POWs, sport and competing against those of other nations helped them to assert their identities.

Come Tuesday (Feb 15), a new virtual exhibition put up by Sport Singapore (SportSG) will be launched. It is based on content from Dr Aplin's 2019 book, Sport In Singapore: The Colonial Legacy.

The exhibition, titled Sport In Syonan: Triumph Over Despair, examines the role of sport for different communities between 1942 and 1945, during Japanese rule.

A section of the 12-part exhibition, which covers sport in Changi's POW camp, references historian Kevin Blackburn's 2012 book, The Sportsmen Of Changi.

"I think the prisoners of war benefited the most from being able to participate in sport," said Dr Aplin, who leads SportSG's new Sport Heritage Division.

"It was about showing other people, 'I am still strong. I am capable of playing even though I'm a POW'."

Ms Teresa Teo Guttensohn, assistant director overseeing education and outreach in the division, said the exhibition aims to bring Dr Aplin's book to life by retelling the stories it contains.

"Eighty years after the fall, one would wonder whether there's anything left to write about it, but the exhibition offers an undiscovered, refreshing inspection of the war years," she said.

Dr Aplin said sport played different roles for different segments of society during the occupation.

"From the Japanese perspective, it was a controlling mechanism; it that was a way of keeping the people fairly docile by giving them something to do," he said.

"But from the local point of view, sport was probably a way of keeping life as close to normal as possible."