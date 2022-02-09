Take a tour of Seletar building which tells Singapore's pre-war aviation history

SINGAPORE - The first signs of war in Singapore in 1941 came by air.

On Dec 8, 1941, 17 planes from the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Force flew from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Singapore and dropped bombs.

One of the first properties to be destroyed was a wooden hut next to 179 Piccadilly in Seletar, where the former station headquarters of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Seletar was located.

The 4am air raid left 61 people dead and 133 people injured islandwide. Three months later, the Japanese Occupation began.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore, 179 Piccadilly, which is managed by the Singapore Land Authority, will be opened to the public from this Saturday (Feb 12).

It is an empty block situated on the open fields of Seletar. Two defunct safes sit in one of the rooms, and from the roof, one can take in a view of what air force commanders of decades past would have surveyed.

The tour is organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB), and costs $10 per participant.

Mr Gerald Wee, NHB's director of international and museum relations, said the tour would give people more insight into the air power of the British, which has often been relegated to a footnote in history.

"We often talk about the Japanese coming across the Causeway, or our guns pointing out at sea the wrong way. But not many people know about the history behind the Royal Air Force here.

"Seletar was one of the first places to be bombed," he said.

It was the first RAF base constructed in Singapore and was the largest British station in the Far East. It was considered so successful that it was used as a model for other RAF stations based in the region.

By the time of the war, Singapore had three RAF bases, the other two in Tengah and Sembawang. In its heyday, Seletar was visited by legendary actor Charlie Chaplin, as well as Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.