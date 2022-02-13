How the war shaped me: Remembering the fall of S'pore, 80 years on

'I did not know that would be the last time I saw my father': WWII orphan recounts horrors of war
She was only seven then, but Madam Sim Soo Wee, now 87, remembers vividly the day she lost her beloved father.
It was the third day after Singapore fell into the hands of the Japanese in February 1942 during World War II. The Japanese soldiers rounded up her family and neighbours living in River Valley. They were ordered to gather at Ord Bridge nearby, where they spent the night.
The women and children were dismissed the next morning, but the men were told to stay and among them were her father and his younger brother.
