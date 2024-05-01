Not just to eat and shop, Singaporeans are also going to JB for dental care

SINGAPORE - Ms Jo Lim was looking for a solution to a root canal issue that had been bothering her. She had sought out diagnoses and treatment plans from dental clinics in Singapore, but an appointment would either take a long time to schedule or cost a hefty sum.

After doing her due diligence as a consumer, the Singaporean financial representative eventually settled on Dr Shim Chung Nam at Smile Dental Lounge.

The difference? Dr Shim’s clinic is located in Mount Austin, across the Causeway in Johor Bahru (JB).

“He’s very gentle, detailed and explained a lot to me. My experience was calm and painless, it helped me build trust in his treatment,” said Ms Lim, who “sampled” his skills through a scaling session in October 2023.

Her experience convinced her to arrange a next appointment with Dr Shim for the more complex root canal procedure a week later.

Dental clinics in JB have increasingly become a viable option for Ms Lim and others from Singapore.

There are more than 20 dental clinics operating within a 6km distance of the checkpoint available to would-be patients from the Republic, with dozens more when venturing further out of JB’s city centre.

These Singapore-based patients say they are primarily drawn by an array of restorative and cosmetic teeth treatments offered at a fraction of the cost of their equivalents in Singapore and little to no compromise on the quality of care.

For instance, while a course of treatment for in-clinic teeth whitening in Singapore may start from $900, similarly US-imported products at private clinics in JB would cost only around RM1,300 (S$370).

Dr Jolene Lai, principal dentist at Pink and White Dental in Jalan Tebrau, told The Straits Times: “Teeth whitening is a very popular procedure. We used to have only one whitening light, but because of the demand, we got another one, and we usually get booked out for groups of friends or family who want to get their whitening treatment done at the same time.”

She added that her clinic also gets many inquiries for clear aligners and wisdom teeth procedures.

Supply chain manager Feldman Kuah said that for the same amount in Singapore, getting his dental care sorted in JB would give him more bang for his buck, a consideration made more pertinent as he works with a claimable corporate dental allowance amounting to around $400 a year.

He added that costs are maximised when his family of four goes for dental treatment together in JB, usually for bi-annual cleaning services.