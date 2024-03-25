Fewer foreign patients in Singapore, but more coming for critical and complex care

SINGAPORE – Fewer foreign patients are flocking to Singapore than before as costs here rise and competition intensifies in the region, and there is a need for providers to pivot to offering more critical and complex care, healthcare experts said.

For decades, foreign patients from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and elsewhere have been coming to Singapore for a wide range of medical care, from health screenings to scopes to surgical procedures in various specialities, including heart bypass surgery and organ transplant.

However, the competition that Singapore faces from players in the region, particularly Malaysia and Thailand, has grown significantly over the years, as healthcare providers in these neighbouring countries can carry out standard procedures for a much lower fee than what is charged here, experts said.

IHH Healthcare Singapore, the largest private healthcare provider here, said foreign patients made up about 15 per cent of its total patient base at the end of 2023, down from 20 per cent in 2019, said Mr Jeffrey Law, its chief commercial officer.

The foreign patients that it has lost are mostly those who come for health screenings and scopes, he added.

Those who are sick continue to come here for treatment, and their problems are more complex after the Covid-19 pandemic. They are thus staying longer and chalking up bigger bills as a result, he said.

Mr Law said the average length of stay of a foreign patient has gone up to four to five days, from three to four days before the pandemic.

High cost and capacity explain the drop in foreign patient numbers, said Dr Wong Seng Weng, medical director of The Cancer Centre and executive director of the Singapore Medical Group (SMG).

He believes almost all private healthcare providers, on aggregate across multiple medical disciplines, would have experienced a drop and SMG is no exception.

Cost-wise, the high inflation rate in the Singapore healthcare sector might have priced its services beyond the reach of many patients in the region, he said. Furthermore, air travel costs have also gone up.

“Healthcare providers in Singapore do need to moderate the increase in cost,” he said.

“Healthcare services capacity in Singapore is still severely constrained by manpower shortage. This has led to longer wait times and the healthcare system having less flexibility to accommodate the on-demand requests of foreign patients.

“This also affects the overall experience foreign patients have of our system when utilising healthcare services in Singapore.”

At Raffles Medical Group, which runs Raffles Hospital, its executive chairman, Dr Loo Choon Yong, had said at a results briefing at the end of February that a challenge it now faces is the loss of foreign patients. This is due to higher healthcare costs, inflation and the strong Singapore dollar against regional currencies. The group is instead expanding in the region.

“With rising affluence across the region, higher expectations and easier access, medical travel continues to expand. Malaysia, in particular, has really blossomed and has joined Singapore and Thailand as leading providers in the region,” said public health specialist Jeremy Lim.

Indonesia, which has been a major source of foreign patients for Singapore, is also aiming to retain them with the opening of the Bali International Hospital in 2024, and others in the future. The Indonesian authorities have said the target segment for the Bali hospital is Indonesian citizens who seek medical treatment abroad.