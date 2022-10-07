Dental care still important despite Healthier SG focus on treating chronic illnesses: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the worst is already behind the nation, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The recent upsurge, driven by new Omicron sub-variants and reinfections, was all part and parcel of treating the virus as endemic, he added.

There were 5,982 cases on Thursday, after a sudden spike on Tuesday saw 6,888 new infections.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 will give updated recommendations on vaccinations soon.

Speaking at the International Dental Exhibition and Meeting (Idem) on Friday, Mr Ong also laid out how the dental fraternity fits into the grand scheme of the Healthier SG initiative that seeks to reform Singapore's healthcare system to focus on preventive care.

Although the initiative seems primarily geared towards general practitioners (GPs), he stressed that preventive care in all aspects, including dental and oral care, is important, even if it is not a prominent part of the White Paper endorsed by Parliament on Wednesday.

"For whatever reasons, preventive care for dental health as well as health seeking habits have been much stronger.

"As you grow up, many more people living in Singapore have the habit of visiting a dentist from time to time, just to check out our dental health and clean our teeth, whereas we do not do that with our GPs to do our health screening," said Mr Ong.

Instead of focusing on dental health then, the Government would prioritise more urgent matters, with chronic illnesses being the most pressing at the moment.

During his speech, he also urged healthcare practitioners to use the National Electronic Health Record system, which would centralise patient data for different healthcare service providers to access.

"A patient can have a very good relationship with their doctor, and all the information is captured in the steel cabinet of the doctor. But one day, if the patient needs to see another doctor, say at the A&E department, and if the other system has zero information, it does not serve the patient well," he said.

The Government will be providing grants to facilitate the transition, which he described as a worthwhile endeavour to elevate Singapore's healthcare system further.