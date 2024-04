SINGAPORE – Mr Vaithilingam Satkunarajah sought help at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) in 2015 when his dentures became loose and felt uncomfortable, rendering him unable to speak or eat well.

A dental check showed that he had many badly decayed teeth. He extracted nine over multiple visits, and some were saved with fillings. He had a new set of dentures made, motivating him to take better care of his teeth.