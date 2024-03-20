Gum disease can lead to loss of teeth and worsen other conditions, say experts

SINGAPORE - When fitness coach Gerard Yeo felt a sharp, shooting pain in his mouth one morning, he was horrified to find his gums bleeding badly, but he brushed it off yet again and chose not to see a dentist.

Mild pain and bleeding in his gums have been a part of life for Mr Yeo for over 25 years, since he was a teenager, but the problem eventually became too much to bear, and he decided to drag himself to a dentist.

That was when he was diagnosed with periodontitis – a severe gum disease that can destroy the bone that supports teeth and lead to teeth falling out if left untreated.

Mr Yeo, who was just 38 at the time, had three of his teeth extracted and parts of his gums surgically removed.

Speaking to The Straits Times, he said: “By the time I hit 35, my gums had started hurting and bleeding more and more, and my teeth felt loose.

“I did not want to visit a dentist because I was afraid it would be painful. I was also worried about the cost.”

Mr Yeo, now 43, said he regrets not going for regular dental check-ups, which would have prevented the gum disease from getting worse, and resulting in long-term damage to his teeth.

“Now, I am no longer able to enjoy my favourite snacks like tapioca chips and cereal tiger prawns without my dentures because I cannot chew properly,” he added.

Mr Yeo is just one of thousands of Singaporeans afflicted with gum disease.

A poll involving 1,196 adult Singaporeans from a range of household types and ethnic backgrounds in 2019 found that 90 per cent suffered from some form of gum disease.

The poll – known as the National Adult Oral Health Survey and conducted by SingHealth and the National Dental Centre Singapore – also found that just more than half, or 53.9 per cent, of the participants visited the dentist at least once a year.

Also, 34.4 per cent sought dental care only when experiencing problems with their teeth, mouth or dentures.

Dr Dawn Siow, an associate consultant at the National Dental Centre Singapore who specialises in periodontics or diseases linked to the gum, said the high prevalence of gum disease among Singaporean adults is due to the low frequency of dental visits.

She added that a lack of awareness about gum health was a key issue, with 25.7 per cent of participants in the 2019 survey – the latest data available – not knowing what caused gum disease.

As for ways to prevent gum disease, 47.5 per cent did not know regular brushing is key, and 78.9 per cent did not know regular dental checkups are also essential.