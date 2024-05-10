NHB deputy chief executive to helm Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from June 3

SINGAPORE - One of Mr Alvin Tan’s fondest childhood memories is waking up near midnight every ninth day of the Chinese New Year to help his parents prepare offerings for the Heavenly Jade Emperor – just so that he could enjoy the steamed crabs.

The National Heritage Board’s (NHB) deputy chief executive (policy & community) said his experiences with Chinese culture form an important part of his childhood and teenage memories.

He grew up learning all about Chinese writer Louis Cha’s (also known as Jin Yong) works as his father, a retired Chinese teacher, has an enduring love for wuxia – or martial arts – novels.

The 52-year-old will be the new chief executive officer of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) from June 3, SCCC announced in a media release on May 10.

Mr Tan, however, is not new to SCCC.

SCCC chairman Ng Siew Quan said: “Alvin comes with a wealth of experience from the museum and heritage sector. As a board director with SCCC since 2016, and as chairman of SCCC’s programmes committee, he has played an instrumental role in shaping SCCC’s programming directions and audience strategies.”

Chinese culture in Singapore is vibrant, unique and evolving, Mr Tan told The Straits Times.

“Chinese culture in Singapore is also unique as it is rooted in a multicultural society and integrates elements from Singapore’s multicultural fabric in a manner that is truly Singaporean,” he said.

“It has continued to be shaped by waves of migration and globalisation trends, and by the fusion of traditional practices and modern influences.”

He hopes to strengthen support for local Chinese arts and cultural groups, enhance the range, quality and appeal of SCCC’s exhibitions, as well as build up and disseminate knowledge about local Chinese arts, heritage and culture through research and platforms.

“I would like SCCC to be a vibrant showcase of our rich and diverse Chinese Singaporean culture; a learning space for Chinese, non-Chinese and new immigrants to find out more about and to experience Chinese Singaporean culture; and a community hub that welcomes and connects anyone who is interested in, or has a love for, Chinese arts, culture and heritage,” he said.

He also aims to make SCCC a destination where visitors will enjoy their encounters with Chinese arts, culture and heritage, and go away feeling enriched by their encounters – and for Chinese Singaporeans “to feel a renewed sense of pride and confidence in our identity and culture.”

Under his leadership, NHB has enhanced its outreach offerings, built up strong community networks and established its presence in new areas such as intangible cultural heritage.