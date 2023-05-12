SCO and SCCC sign partnership to build local Chinese cultural hub

SINGAPORE - Two Chinese cultural institutions located along Shenton Way – the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) – have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday to build a vibrant local Chinese cultural hub in the heart of the Central Business District.

Mr Ng Siew Quan, chairman of both the SCCC and SCO, said the new collaboration will leverage their strategic location to build a cultural hub highlighting Singapore’s unique local Chinese culture.

The first project under the MOU will be a joint celebration for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at both premises.

The MOU was signed on Friday by SCO executive director Terence Ho and SCCC chief executive officer Low Sze Wee at the SCCC. It was witnessed by Mr Ng and Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry.

The scope of collaboration includes joint programming and marketing to showcase and promote Chinese music and culture.

They will also be sharing premises for events and business continuity purposes, pooling resources to achieve economies of scale for shared services, and exchanging best practices and knowledge.

Ms Low said the collaboration between SCCC and SCO is a positive one which will see the two cultural institutions working closely together. She hoped that their partnership will lead to more dynamic and engaging cultural experiences.

SCCC’s Mr Low said both SCCC and SCO have been great neighbours and strong partners.

For example, the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra has been a fixture at SCCC’s annual Cultural Extravaganza, and they jointly organised the online Wednesday Waltz series during Covid-19.

“The MOU will further cement our existing relationship and expand our collaborations into new areas given our geographical proximity,” he said.

SCO’s Mr Ho said both institutions have been close-knit partners from the start, working closely on venue partnership and various programmes.

“With the signing of this MOU, we hope to achieve even greater synergy and success, and create a vibrant and exciting Chinese culture hub with a uniquely Singapore identity, to enrich the community at the heart of Shenton Way. I look forward to many collaborations and creation of many programmes ahead,” he said.