S’pore dance doyenne Yan Choong Lian, Nine Years Theatre receive Chinese cultural award

SINGAPORE – Dance doyenne Yan Choong Lian and Mandarin theatre company Nine Years Theatre received this year’s Singapore Chinese Cultural Contribution Award (SCCCA) on May 8.

The award recognises individuals and organisations who made extraordinary contributions to the promotion, enrichment, and development of Chinese Singaporean culture.

Madam Yan, founder and artistic director of Dance Ensemble Singapore (DES), was the recipient in the individual category, while Nine Years Theatre was honoured in the organisation category.

Recipients of the award receive a $10,000 cash prize, along with additional funding for their projects. Individual recipients get up to $10,000 in funding, while organisations receive up to $20,000.

The award, launched in 2017 by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), has been given out annually except in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Madam Yan, 70, began her dance career in 1972 and ventured into choreography in 1980, experimenting with different dance styles and forms. As a choreographer, she was involved in various local and overseas projects, and represented Singapore on cultural exchanges in places such as the United States, Europe, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Her passion and talent in dance led to the establishment of DES in 1993 and contemporary Chinese dance company DES Arts in 2004. Under her leadership, DES has presented works that reflect the multicultural spirit of Singapore, including Chinese dance infused with Malay and Peranakan elements.

Madam Yan told The Straits Times: “I hope that this award will inspire passionate individuals to step forward and carry on the legacy. I encourage them to boldly pursue the fulfilment and joy that I have found in my journey as a dancer, choreographer, and now a mentor to students who aspire to follow in my footsteps.”

She hopes the prize award will help the new generation of dance practitioners whom she has mentored to showcase their distinctive dance forms to all Singaporeans, and to present Singapore’s multicultural experience on the global stage.