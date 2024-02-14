The criss-crossing of cultures will help enrich our identity as Singaporeans: President Tharman

The recent Spring Rhapsodies concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) was an evening full of spirit, a celebration of Singapore Chinese culture. Yet one item was especially interesting – a fresh rendition of the traditional Chinese New Year melody “It’s Spring Again” (大地回春).

Composed by a talented young artiste, Dayn Ng Chee Yao, it infused different Singapore ethnic rhythms and lilts – Singapore Malay, Indian and Chinese styles – into the melody. It was not just campur-campur (Malay for “just mixing”). He retained the original classic melody, with all its elegance, but gave it a multicultural, Singaporean flavour. Skilfully composed, and performed with great aplomb by the SCO.