The criss-crossing of cultures will help enrich our identity as Singaporeans: President Tharman

We must make it possible and natural for people to develop proficiency in each other’s cultures.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

The deepening of Singapore’s multiculturalism will help us enhance the distinctive Singaporean character of each of our traditions, says President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 05:00 AM
The recent Spring Rhapsodies concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) was an evening full of spirit, a celebration of Singapore Chinese culture. Yet one item was especially interesting – a fresh rendition of the traditional Chinese New Year melody “It’s Spring Again” (大地回春).

Composed by a talented young artiste, Dayn Ng Chee Yao, it infused different Singapore ethnic rhythms and lilts – Singapore Malay, Indian and Chinese styles – into the melody. It was not just campur-campur (Malay for “just mixing”). He retained the original classic melody, with all its elegance, but gave it a multicultural, Singaporean flavour. Skilfully composed, and performed with great aplomb by the SCO.

