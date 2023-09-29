SkillsFuture revamp to help mid-career workers learn better despite ingrained habits

SINGAPORE – Efforts to revamp SkillsFuture will centre on helping mid-career workers in their 40s and 50s stay competitive, given this group is most vulnerable to technological disruption, noted Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday.

Mr Wong cited as an illustration the way the rise of personal computers and the Internet impacted his mother’s work as a teacher in the 1990s.

“She did all her work on the typewriter and adjusting to a PC was very hard for her,” he said, adding that she retired at just 55, out of frustration.

Mr Wong warned that this kind of disruption is set to happen more frequently as emerging technologies like generative artificial intelligence and robots gain traction and in turn affect many more people than the blue-collar workers, teachers and technicians who were hit in the 1990s’ computerisation wave.

Mr Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, said “a lot of effort” will be put into helping mid-career workers reskill and upskill to prepare them for ongoing changes in the workplace.

His remarks came during a panel discussion at a National Trades Union Congress event at the NTUC Centre at One Marina Boulevard to launch a report on the concerns and aspirations of workers.

Mr Wong’s fellow panellists were labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) president Robert Yap. NTUC president Mary Liew moderated the discussion.

An audience member asked the panel how to minimise the tension between enabling career progression for younger workers, and allowing a longer work tenure for senior staff, as young workers could have to wait longer in the wings to succeed older colleagues.

Mr Ng said individual companies may have limited growth possibilities as a result of such tension, but there may be room to job match within a cluster of industries domestically.

Depending on the company’s context, it may also be possible to groom younger workers for leadership roles by sending them abroad to gain international experience, he added.

“If you just look at a single dimension, you will never be able to solve the problem,” he noted.

Mr Ng responded to another question by noting that the labour movement is exploring supporting former offenders working in unionised companies to reintegrate to the workplace by providing peer support from a union leader.

This leader would ensure the former offender develops better habits and avoids falling back into bad company, while serving as a bridge between the former offender and the probation officer.