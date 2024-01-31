Companies without flexi-work arrangements could lose out on talent

SINGAPORE – Bosses have reservations about implementing flexible work arrangements but fear they could lose out on attracting and retaining talented staff if they fail to do so.

Firms are especially focused on the issue as a tripartite workgroup is developing guidelines on flexible work arrangements that will be compulsory for employers to follow once they are implemented later this year.

Some employers are concerned about whether such work arrangements might affect productivity, particularly if certain types of work are not suitable to be done from home, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang on Jan 31.

Ms Gan made her remarks during a visit to news site AsiaOne Online, which has already started implementing flexible work arrangements.

The 11-member workgroup developing the guidelines is jointly chaired by Ms Gan, Ms Yeo Wan Ling, director of NTUC’s women and family unit and its small-and-medium enterprise unit, and Mr Edwin Ng, Singapore National Employers Federation’s honorary secretary.

“We see that there are opportunities for employers to be creative and also receptive to different types of flexible work arrangements,” Ms Gan noted.

“Some employers have told us that if the employees are willing to consider different forms of flexible work arrangements, they can reach good outcomes most of the time.”

Ms Yeo noted during the AsiaOne visit that surveys show that employees say that flexible work arrangements let them work longer term at their jobs.

“Although productivity is a big concern for employers regarding flexible work arrangements, they stand to lose out if they don’t have such arrangements,” she added.

AsiaOne Online has seen a jump in productivity since implementing flexible working arrangements, said company spokesman Tan Thiam Peng.

“Our employees are able to work from different places, while some of them may require different arrangements depending on their personal situations... the flexibility actually motivates them at work,” he added.

The flexible arrangements have has also attracted new staff, said Mr Tan.

“A significant number of people we interview always ask about being able to work from home or having flexible work arrangements. It seems to be a major appeal and pull factor for people to want to join us, which helps us employ better people as well,” he noted.

At the same time, employees should be reasonable and responsible in their requests and usage of flexible work arrangements, said Ms Gan.

“We hear sometimes that employees are afraid to ask the employers or the managers for flexible arrangements, thinking that the managers might think that they are less committed to their work,” she added.

“But the guidelines, when published, will try to normalise this process of requesting for flexible work arrangements.”