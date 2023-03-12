New hawker centre expected to be launched near Sengkang Sport Centre in first quarter of 2024

SINGAPORE - Residents living in Sengkang can look forward to a new hawker centre in the first quarter of 2024.

The Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre at 339 Anchorvale Road is located close to the Sengkang Sports Centre and Farmway LRT. It is expected to have 36 cooked food stalls and 650 seats, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

This comes amid by plans by the Government to build 20 new hawker centres islandwide to serve the needs of residents, adding more than 800 cooked food stalls.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said in Parliament on March 2 that the Government will be prioritising new and existing estates in the heartlands that are relatively under-served in terms of affordable dining options.

“These sites are selected after carefully considering factors including residential catchment, availability of comparable dining options and complementary facilities in the vicinity. This ensures the centre serves the demands of the residents, while avoiding over competition amongst comparable F&B establishments,” she added.

Two new hawker centres are slated to open later in 2023 – one in Buangkok and the other in Woodleigh. A total of 25 hawker centres are scheduled for repairs and redecoration in 2023.

The Fernvale Hawker Centre, located close to Seletar Mall in Sengkang West, opened in the third quarter of 2022.

The Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre will be part of an integrated commercial and residential mixed-used development that will comprise two blocks of HDB flats, and a neighbourhood centre block.

Neighbourhood centres are positioned by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to be “social and wellness” hubs where residents have easy access to food, dining, healthcare and shopping.

HDB said last Saturday that the 207-unit Anchorvale Village Build-To-Order (BTO) project is on track for completion between May and July 2023.

In its tender documents, the National Environment Agency (NEA) stipulated that the hawker centre must include a food waste digester.

Food waste disgesters typically work by using microbes to break down food waste into simpler organic materials – which can usually be used as fertilisers.

According to the public sector’s sustainability plan – known as GreenGov.sg – public sector buildings with food and beverage (F&B) establishments will be required to segregate the food waste for either on-site or off-site treatment from 2024.