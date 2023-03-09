HDB resale prices in February hold steady for first time in 32 months; number of flats sold falls

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats in February held steady for the first time following a 31-month climb, but property analysts cautioned that this should not be viewed as a sign that the market is cooling just yet.

Flash data released by real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday also showed fewer HDB resale flats changed hands in February, with sales down by 28.2 per cent to an estimated 1,849 units from 2,575 units in January.

Prices of HDB resale flats in both the mature and non-mature estates dipped marginally by 0.1 per cent in February, with prices of four-room flats – the most commonly transacted flat type – staying flat compared with the month before.

Overall, prices were up 8.3 per cent year on year.

At least five property analysts said the flat price movement and decline in transactions in February is likely a knock-on effect from the fewer viewings and slower sales activities in January due to the Chinese New Year festivities.

Most expect prices to remain relatively stable and for sales volume to pick up from March.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said the unchanged prices and fall in volume could also be seasonal, as sales in the month of February – the shortest month – had similarly dipped from 2019 and 2022.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said some property agents in her firm have observed that while overall demand remains fairly stable, some potential buyers have become more cautious with their purchases amid market uncertainties.

“Buyers’ price resistance remains high which could have put some pressure on the HDB resale volume in February,” she said.

But agents are receiving more enquires about three-room and four-room HDB resale flats, she added, following the boost in the CPF Housing Grant for resale flats announced in Budget 2023. Buyers of four-room and smaller flat types receive the most in grants - up to $80,000, from $50,000 before.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said the slowdown in market activities in February will “resume shortly” once stricter rules on not selecting Build-To-Order (BTO) units take effect in August.

BTO buyers who do not want to risk their first-timer priority status, or who have their first-timer privileges suspended, could turn to HDB resale flats instead, thus propping up the resale market, said Mr Mak.

From the August BTO launch, first-timer applicants will be moved to the second-timer category once they decline to book a flat. Currently, they will only be considered second-timers if they do not book a flat when invited to do so twice.

In the longer term, the ramp-up in BTO flat supply in the coming years could draw some potential buyers back to the BTO market – especially those who can wait for a unit, said Mr Mak.