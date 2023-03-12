More than 18,000 BTO flats launched in Tengah; makes up over half of planned public housing supply

SINGAPORE - More than half of the 30,000 public housing units in Tengah have been launched so far, as Singapore’s newest town takes shape four years after the first flats there were offered in 2018.

Billed as a “forest town”, the 700ha area in the west - roughly the same size as Bishan - is the 24th Housing Board town and the first to be developed since Punggol two decades ago.

HDB has launched a total of 18,555 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across 18 projects in Tengah, as of the recently concluded sales exercise in February.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said interest in homes in Tengah have held steady throughout the last four years, as reflected in BTO application rates.

HDB data showed there was an average of 5,464 applicants in the most recent four BTO exercises from November 2021 to February 2023, compared with 3,138 applicants in the previous four exercises.

“The trend indicates that people are becoming more receptive to living in Tengah, although it is the newest town and many amenities are still under construction,” said Ms Sun.

When completed, Tengah is estimated to provide about 42,000 new homes - 30,000 HDB flats and 12,000 private housing units.

The largely forested area is located between the existing towns of Jurong East, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok, with the upcoming Jurong Lake District to its south and Tengah Air Base in the north, past the Kranji Expressway.

Tengah is now is a buzzing hive of construction activity, with semi-constructed HDB blocks set against swathes of greenery in the distance.

But it will be a few more months before the first batch of residents move into their new homes.

HDB had launched the first BTO project - Plantation Grove - in November 2018. The 1,620 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room and three-generation flats drew some 5,000 applicants.

While initially slated to be ready in 2023, the project has been delayed to sometime in 2024 due to the pandemic.

Buyers who went for the second BTO project - Plantation Acres - which launched in May 2019 with a shorter waiting time, are expected to get their keys in the second half of 2023.

Ms Sun said the current housing supply crunch and rising HDB resale flat prices could have prompted some young couples to apply for a new flat in Tengah, where prices are more affordable and competition is not as intense.