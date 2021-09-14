Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 14.

607 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; new cluster with 28 cases at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok

Twenty cases are nursing home residents while eight are staff, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Migrant worker enclaves in S'pore transformed after year and a half of Covid-19 curbs

Following the restrictions imposed on those living in dormitories last March, businesses in Little India have struggled to make ends meet.

READ MORE HERE

Rights to wedding photos will belong to photographers by default with Copyright Act changes

Some MPs were worried the public would be caught by surprise with switch in rights ownership.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian govt and Pakatan Harapan ink deal on historic bipartisan cooperation

The deal says Parliament will not be dissolved before next August, meaning polls will not be held for at least another year.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets DPM Heng, Vivian during working visit to Singapore

The leaders noted the strong ties, cooperation between the two countries amid pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

House debates Yale-NUS issue, but a new chapter for liberal arts is being written

The New College will take up where Yale-NUS left off but it should evolve its own direction, says Linette Lai.

READ MORE HERE

Most people don't need Covid-19 vaccine boosters, scientists find

Governments would be better served to focus on immunising the unvaccinated, the experts argued in The Lancet.

READ MORE HERE

Can't fly? Aviation enthusiasts say plane spotting is the next best thing

More people in their late teens are taking an interest in the hobby.

READ MORE HERE

Time to consider a wealth tax for Singapore

Fiscal sustainability and fairness are some reasons for revisiting the tax mix.

READ MORE HERE

Singer JJ Lin refutes talk that he is the man linked to Covid-19 cluster in China's Fujian

On Friday night, he posted on social media photos he took in Singapore with his friends.

READ MORE HERE