Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Sept 14.
607 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; new cluster with 28 cases at Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok
Twenty cases are nursing home residents while eight are staff, said MOH.
Migrant worker enclaves in S'pore transformed after year and a half of Covid-19 curbs
Following the restrictions imposed on those living in dormitories last March, businesses in Little India have struggled to make ends meet.
Rights to wedding photos will belong to photographers by default with Copyright Act changes
Some MPs were worried the public would be caught by surprise with switch in rights ownership.
Malaysian govt and Pakatan Harapan ink deal on historic bipartisan cooperation
The deal says Parliament will not be dissolved before next August, meaning polls will not be held for at least another year.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets DPM Heng, Vivian during working visit to Singapore
The leaders noted the strong ties, cooperation between the two countries amid pandemic.
House debates Yale-NUS issue, but a new chapter for liberal arts is being written
The New College will take up where Yale-NUS left off but it should evolve its own direction, says Linette Lai.
Most people don't need Covid-19 vaccine boosters, scientists find
Governments would be better served to focus on immunising the unvaccinated, the experts argued in The Lancet.
Can't fly? Aviation enthusiasts say plane spotting is the next best thing
More people in their late teens are taking an interest in the hobby.
Time to consider a wealth tax for Singapore
Fiscal sustainability and fairness are some reasons for revisiting the tax mix.
Singer JJ Lin refutes talk that he is the man linked to Covid-19 cluster in China's Fujian
On Friday night, he posted on social media photos he took in Singapore with his friends.