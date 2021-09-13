Singer JJ Lin refutes talk that he is the man linked to Covid-19 cluster in China's Fujian

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer JJ Lin has refuted rumours that he is the man suspected to have started a Covid-19 cluster after travelling from Singapore to China's Fujian province.

On Friday (Sept 10), the health authorities from Fujian's Putian city reported that six people from Xianyou county in Putian have tested positive for Covid-19, including a man identified as Lin X. Jie, who returned to China from Singapore on Aug 4.

Several Chinese netizens speculated that the man could be JJ Lin, as his Chinese name is Lin Junjie, with some even digging out information that the singer's ancestral home is in Fujian.

But the 40-year-old singer was quick to set the record straight, albeit indirectly. On Friday night, he posted on his Instagram, Facebook and Weibo accounts photos he took in Singapore with his friends.

He wrote in English: "The night riders again", and added the Chinese caption: "Enjoying the time when we can go and cycle."

Lin's Instagram and Facebook posts stated that he and his friends were at Lau Pa Sat food centre, while his Weibo post set his location as Singapore, something which he seldom does for his posts on the Chinese social media platform.

On Saturday, Lin posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask, as he wrote in English: "I could do this all day…". He added in Chinese: "Good health is the key to achieving the ideal state."

His posts led to several comments from his fans, who asked when he would fly to China to hold another concert, while some urged him to stay safe and healthy.

Some netizens also urged people not to jump to conclusions, with some noting that Lin had posted a video showing him getting his second Covid-19 vaccination jab in Singapore on Aug 20.