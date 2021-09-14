Time to consider a wealth tax for Singapore

Fiscal sustainability and fairness are some reasons for revisiting the tax mix.

Ramkishen S. Rajan and Bhavya Gupta for The Straits Times
A GST hike alone will not be enough to balance the Government’s budget, say the writers.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Prudence, discipline and fairness have been the hallmarks of fiscal management in Singapore.

However, Covid-19 has massively tipped the budget balance into unprecedented negative territory, with the country registering a record overall deficit of 13.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

