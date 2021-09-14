From the Gallery

House debates Yale-NUS issue, but a new chapter for liberal arts is being written

Political Correspondent
The Yale-NUS experience has been an invaluable venture for its students, for Singapore and for tertiary education.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In Singapore, little of import takes place without a thorough airing in Parliament.

Such was the case on Monday (Sep 13), when 12 MPs on both sides of the House filed questions on the recently announced decision to close Yale-NUS College in 2025, after the last batch of students graduates.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 