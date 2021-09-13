Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets DPM Heng, Vivian during working visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and met Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in separate sessions on Monday (Sept 13).

At their meetings, the leaders noted the strong ties and cooperation between the two countries amid the pandemic.

Mr Wang is in Singapore on a two-day working visit.

In a statement on Monday night, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said DPM Heng and Mr Wang noted the excellent relationship between Singapore and China, and the progress made in deepening cooperation, even amid the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also looked forward to the upcoming 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation this year, which will be co-chaired by Mr Heng and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

The council will facilitate discussions on cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, finance, the digital economy, public health, and sustainable development, and chart the way forward for new areas of cooperation, said MFA.

Meanwhile, at the meeting between the two foreign ministers, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Wang reaffirmed the strong ties between their countries and discussed ways to further strengthen relations.

These included sustaining high-level exchanges; advancing cooperation on Singapore's government-to-government projects with China in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing; and exploring new areas of cooperation such as the digital economy.

Both ministers also looked forward to the early entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been ratified by both Singapore and China.

The RCEP is the world's largest trade pact, and brings together all 10 Asean members as well as the grouping's key partners Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

Dr Balakrishnan also welcomed China's interest in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The trade pact brings together 11 countries from both sides of the Pacific, seven of which are also in the RCEP.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including ways to deepen cooperation between Asean and China, in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Asean-China dialogue relations this year.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) meeting his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Sept 13, 2021. PHOTO: MFA



Mr Wang will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

The visit is part of Mr Wang's six-day trip to four countries in the region that started last Friday. He was in Vietnam and Cambodia, and will travel to South Korea next.