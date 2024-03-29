Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29, 2024

Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 08:33 AM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 08:30 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Baltimore disaster: The city that lost a bridge looks uncertainly to its future

The iconic 47-year-old bridge was more than just a crucial transport node for its residents.

READ MORE HERE

At least 104 victims lose $63k to social media scams offering discounted goods in 2024

Victims were directed to fraudulent websites and duped into revealing personal details such as their bank card's.

READ MORE HERE

ST Explains: Does UV radiation affect heat stress?

In March, there have been 22 days of the UV index reaching extreme levels.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years for multi-billion dollar FTX fraud

Prosecutors have called FTX’s 2022 collapse one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

READ MORE HERE

SP Group offers extra 6 months’ warranty for Tengah’s cooling system after leak complaints

The chilled water usage rate for the system will be reduced "to bring added value and cost efficiencies", SP said.

READ MORE HERE

MAS likely to keep Sing$ policy stance tight even as major central banks flag possible rate cuts

Risks remain, with February's inflation data showing a bigger-than-expected uptick.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s controversial citizenship Bill deferred to rally more support from MPs

Bill's vote postponed to June as govt seeks more consultations, including with ruling party MPs.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for Taylor Swift concert cheat who claimed he was a fan but did not know any of her songs

Yang Chenguang, a 29-year-old Chinese national, was sentenced to 3 months' jail.

READ MORE HERE

Rewilding life in your fifties: A gentle guide

Life is a journey into the unknown. Being open to small changes rekindles that sense of adventure, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Rediscovering my ninja way with Naruto: The Gallery

For fans, the exhibition at USS is a blast from the past, evoking memories of a simpler time.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top