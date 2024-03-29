Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Baltimore disaster: The city that lost a bridge looks uncertainly to its future
The iconic 47-year-old bridge was more than just a crucial transport node for its residents.
At least 104 victims lose $63k to social media scams offering discounted goods in 2024
Victims were directed to fraudulent websites and duped into revealing personal details such as their bank card's.
ST Explains: Does UV radiation affect heat stress?
Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years for multi-billion dollar FTX fraud
Prosecutors have called FTX’s 2022 collapse one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.
SP Group offers extra 6 months’ warranty for Tengah’s cooling system after leak complaints
The chilled water usage rate for the system will be reduced "to bring added value and cost efficiencies", SP said.
MAS likely to keep Sing$ policy stance tight even as major central banks flag possible rate cuts
Malaysia’s controversial citizenship Bill deferred to rally more support from MPs
Bill's vote postponed to June as govt seeks more consultations, including with ruling party MPs.
Jail for Taylor Swift concert cheat who claimed he was a fan but did not know any of her songs
Rewilding life in your fifties: A gentle guide
Life is a journey into the unknown. Being open to small changes rekindles that sense of adventure, says the writer.
Rediscovering my ninja way with Naruto: The Gallery
For fans, the exhibition at USS is a blast from the past, evoking memories of a simpler time.