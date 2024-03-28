Rediscovering my ninja way with Naruto: The Gallery

SINGAPORE – In my youth, back in the 2000s, to say anime was popular was an understatement.
There were many to choose from in any genre imaginable, from sports to cooking to fantasy, but none resonated with my soul like Naruto.
I was enthralled by the tale of the gutsy ninja who went from shunned loser to great warrior, always staying true to his nindo – a personal way of life that each ninja abides by, also known as his ninja way.
Evidently, this was also true for many worldwide, with Naruto becoming one of the best-selling manga series of all time.
In December 2022, the anime celebrated its 20th anniversary in Japan with the Naruto: The Gallery exhibition, which toured various Japanese prefectures before making its international debut in Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on March 28.
At the entrance of the exhibition, visitors are greeted by framed messages from those involved in the anime and manga’s production, including author Masashi Kishimoto and Junko Takeuchi, who voices Naruto.
A short video then reintroduces major characters and their greatest moments, setting the stage for the walk down memory lane.
Naruto: The Gallery is divided into six areas, each featuring wall-to-wall art accompanied by production sketches, panels and text recounting narrative arcs, as well as screens featuring original animations that breathe new life into classic moments.
A centrepiece of the exhibition is a scale recreation of The Hidden Leaf Village where Naruto lives. Seeing the village in such detail is a surreal experience.
Here, I can see how expansive it is and pinpoint iconic locations such as the ninja academy, that one water tank that Naruto busted open with his Rasengan technique and, of course, Hokage Rock itself.
The final section is an immersive multi-screen mini-theatre, with projections on all four walls showing the final battle against a godlike villain, before Naruto himself settles the score with his childhood rival and best friend, Uchiha Sasuke.
Although I know what is going to happen, I still feel goosebumps. It is the closest thing I can get to a truly cinematic experience for the final fight.
Opposite the exhibition lies Naruto: The Gallery Cafe, and it is exactly what you can expect from a basic themed cafe, serving up Naruto-inspired ramen and fries.
The merchandise from the gift shop is also standard fare – character-themed posters, acrylic standees, bag tags, lanyards and the like.
Standing within the gift shop, however, are two outfits made in collaboration with local fashion designers Amos Ananda and Josiah Chua.
For Chua, this is a dream come true. “Having this opportunity feels like I’m coming full circle – I’m a huge fan of Naruto,” he says, recalling his days as a fashion student spent in his living room patterning garments while watching the anime.
The 36-year-old celebrated his birthday during the media preview of the exhibition on March 27, proudly displaying the outfit he designed.
“If I were to tell my 18-year-old self that one day, I would get to showcase my design at an official Naruto exhibition... How would any kid in Singapore even dare imagine this would be possible? Walking through the entire exhibition and seeing my work at the end of it feels very special.”
Ananda, 35, designed a black jacket emblazoned with striking red lightning bolts for the exhibition, which he says is inspired by the power of faith. “Naruto taught us to never give up in life and to believe in hope,” he muses. “Have some faith, my friend.”
Overall, Naruto: The Gallery is what the name suggests: It is not an interactive space with lots to do, feel and play with, but rather an art gallery chronicling the titular character’s evolution over two decades.
Those unfamiliar with the property will likely not experience the exhibition the same way fans will, as it takes some knowledge of the narrative to understand the significance of each section.
For fans, the exhibition will not only evoke feelings of nostalgia for the Naruto anime and manga, but also fond memories of a simpler time in their youth, navigating the challenges of life and growing up alongside everyone’s favourite blond ninja.
Book it/Naruto: The Gallery
Where: Soundstage 28, Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway
When: March 28 to June 30, 11am to 6pm daily
Admission: It is included with regular admission to USS. Tickets are $83 for adults and $62 for children
Info: str.sg/d42w