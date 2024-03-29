Rewilding life in your fifties: A gentle guide

One morning this week, I woke up to the crisp dawn air in a camper van parked by the ocean, in a south-western corner of Western Australia, about five hours’ drive from Perth.

We had arrived at the beach to take in the sunset and made a spur of the moment decision to stay overnight. It helped that we had a self-contained camper van with 40 litres of water in two water tanks, and a lithium battery to power our devices and the fridge. We had a portable gas stove, and kitchen supplies. We were free to camp practically anywhere we wanted.