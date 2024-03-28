Baltimore disaster: The city that lost a bridge looks uncertainly to its future

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Not far from the ramp that leads to the elegant rusty-red arches of the downed Francis Scott Key Bridge, a policeman sat with a heavy heart.

“I can’t bear to go down there just yet,” the young officer said as he sat in a parked police cruiser, its lights flashing to warn the public not to enter the cordoned-off area in Fort Armistead Park on the Patapsco River.

A lot remains to be known about the March 26 incident where the Singapore-flagged Dali, a vessel carrying 4,700 containers, rammed into the 2.6km, four-lane bridge. Within minutes, the bridge collapsed into the frigid waters.

The scene, so vivid on TV screens, shot from helicopters and boats, is a monochrome grey at this distance, around 100m away. The ramp rises above the river and ends abruptly in a mangled mass of steel, with the ship’s prow faintly visible in the swirling evening fog.

The iconic 47-year-old bridge was a crucial link between Baltimore and the national capital, a conduit for commuters, tourists and goods moving in and around Baltimore.

But it was so much more.

Ms Tina Painter, 54, who works in the county transportation department, said she had not worked up the courage to go out to the river either.

“I want them to find all the people who went down with it first and then give it some time,” she said, stopping to talk while on a grocery run.

Eight people are believed to be on the bridge when it collapsed; two were rescued and the bodies of two have been recovered as at March 28.

Ms Ghazala Ahmed, a Baltimore native who moved to Chicago after her marriage in 2023, said the bridge was an inseparable part of her childhood.

On a week-long trip to visit her parents, the pregnant 27-year-old clinic assistant said she remembered sketching the bridge with crayons when she was in middle school.

“I feel like I will never be able to come home again,” she said.

For Mr Robert Carrigan, a bus mechanic from the town of Glen Burnie, which lies a 20-minute drive from the site where the bridge stood, the worries were more concrete.

“What’s to come next?” said the 61-year-old, who remembers the thrill when the bridge was opened in March 1977 to high expectations. Its collapse is a blow to Baltimore’s economy, he said.