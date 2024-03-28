Jail for Swift concert cheat who claimed he was a fan but did not know any of her songs

SINGAPORE – A man who was arrested after he was involved in a Taylor Swift concert scam claimed he was a fan of the American pop star during investigations.

But Yang Chenguang was unable to sing any of her songs and could not provide a good reason for why he could not do so.

On March 28, the 29-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to three months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespass and another for cheating.

Swift’s Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium was held over six nights from March 2 to 9 and attracted more than 368,000 concertgoers. It has also been linked to at least 960 victims of ticket scams.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang said Yang arrived in Singapore on March 1 on a social visit pass and did not bring personal luggage with him – he wore the same set of clothing for the entire time that he remained here.

On March 4, Yang sent a woman, Shangguan Linmo, a screenshot of a purported VIP ticket to the concert to be held on Saturday, March 4, 2024. She agreed to buy three Eras Tour tickets for 4,000 yuan (S$750) each.

Said DPP Ang: “The screenshot ticket was a false Singapore Eras Tour ticket – March 4, 2024, was a Monday, and not a Saturday.

“Further, the number ‘4’ on the 4 March screenshot was uncharacteristically large, and was likely to have been artificially added.”

Yang told Shangguan to use the screenshot to enter the security area and to also send it to the other two women with her.

At the stadium, Shangguan tried to use the screenshot to enter but was unable to.

Yang later contacted her and instructed her to proceed to a different gate.

He met the three women at the gate and instructed one of them to make payment to an Alipay user.

The woman transferred 12,000 yuan to the account. DPP Ang said Yang had deceived her, concealing the fact that he did not have the tickets in his possession.