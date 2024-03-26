Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza after US abstains
Interactive: Golf clubs, whisky and a Brompton bike - 8 new charges Iswaran faces
Here is a list of the $19,000 worth of items the former transport minister allegedly obtained.
Red tape and religion: Malaysia missing out on hundreds of millions from entertainment tourism
The Malaysian government has been clamping down on foreign acts by adding more bureaucratic rules on the entertainment industry.
5 to be charged over ‘disharmony’ caused by KK Mart socks issue in Malaysia
The police recommended two people from KK Super Mart and three from the vendor be charged.
Are face-to-face struggles of youth just a mindset issue?
Online networking is fine. But life and career opportunities often depend on one's ability to engage with people in the real world, says the writer.
Jail, fine for businessman linked to ruse enabling a bus to travel above speed limit
He was part of a conspiracy to dupe vehicle inspection company Vicom into believing that a working speed limiter was installed.
No impact on port operations from oil slicks in waters off Tuas Port: MPA
Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings recalled over undeclared egg allergen
How to prevent your travel insurance claims from being rejected
One survey of 500 respondents in Singapore revealed that only 1.5 per cent had never purchased a travel insurance policy.