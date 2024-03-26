Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26, 2024

Updated
Mar 26, 2024, 08:06 AM
Published
Mar 26, 2024, 08:01 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

UN Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza after US abstains

The resolution also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Golf clubs, whisky and a Brompton bike - 8 new charges Iswaran faces

Here is a list of the $19,000 worth of items the former transport minister allegedly obtained.

READ MORE HERE

Red tape and religion: Malaysia missing out on hundreds of millions from entertainment tourism

The Malaysian government has been clamping down on foreign acts by adding more bureaucratic rules on the entertainment industry.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

5 to be charged over ‘disharmony’ caused by KK Mart socks issue in Malaysia

The police recommended two people from KK Super Mart and three from the vendor be charged.

READ MORE HERE

Are face-to-face struggles of youth just a mindset issue?

Online networking is fine. But life and career opportunities often depend on one's ability to engage with people in the real world, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, fine for businessman linked to ruse enabling a bus to travel above speed limit

He was part of a conspiracy to dupe vehicle inspection company Vicom into believing that a working speed limiter was installed.

READ MORE HERE

No impact on port operations from oil slicks in waters off Tuas Port: MPA

The source of the oil slicks is likely to have originated from inland.

READ MORE HERE

Bibigo mandu prawn dumplings recalled over undeclared egg allergen

Egg was found in the products although it is not declared on the packaging.

READ MORE HERE

How to prevent your travel insurance claims from being rejected

One survey of 500 respondents in Singapore revealed that only 1.5 per cent had never purchased a travel insurance policy.

READ MORE HERE

From eclectic wineries to a sprawling safari: Five unexpected reasons to visit Adelaide

The laid-back city is a hidden gem for food, nature and culture lovers.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top