5 to be charged on March 26 over ‘disharmony’ caused by KK Mart socks issue in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – At least five people are expected to be charged on March 26 over a controversial issue involving socks with the word “Allah” that were sold by a popular convenience store chain in Malaysia.

“They will be facing charges under Section 109 and Section 298 of the Penal Code for abetment and wounding the religious feelings of any person,” according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named.

The five accused will be charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

The police recommended that two people from KK Super Mart – which is similar to 7-Eleven – and three from the vendor be charged.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said investigations had been completed and investigation papers submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We have recommended that both KK Super Mart and the vendor of the socks be prosecuted, and we are now waiting for instructions from the AGC,” he told reporters on March 23.

The police opened four investigation papers after 143 police reports were lodged nationwide, he added.

The case is classified under Section 298A of the Penal Code, which relates to “disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion”.

The police are also investigating under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Cash registers and electronic sign boards at KK Super Mart convenience stores across Malaysia have already displayed an apology over the incident.

The alarm was first raised online in Malaysia, spurring calls for a boycott after the made-in-China socks were found in several outlets of KK Super Mart.

The socks angered Muslims because the word “Allah”, the Arabic word for God, is considered sacred.

Reacting to the controversy, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on March 20: “My stance is clear. There are reports, lines were crossed and there must be action taken. But after following the law, we move on.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK