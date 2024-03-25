From eclectic wineries to a sprawling safari: Five unexpected reasons to visit Adelaide

ADELAIDE – When I mention that I will be visiting Adelaide, puzzled friends ask: What is there to do?

A few helpfully suggest: Why not fly to Melbourne or Sydney instead?

Even a Singaporean friend who has been based in Melbourne for 10 years had never taken the 80-minute flight north-west to Adelaide. That is, until I invite her to join me for a leg of my journey to discover the capital city of South Australia.

After 10 days in Adelaide, it is my turn to be puzzled as to why Singaporean travellers skip over the city when planning their Australian holidays. Perhaps people underestimate its size – the city can be traversed in 20 minutes by car from the city centre.

But its compact nature and laid-back vibe will appeal to the slow traveller seeking reprieve from packed holidays.

The city is flanked by the lush Adelaide Hills and a 28km stretch of coastline and beaches, along which I spot fields of green and children diving into turquoise waters. I dine on excellent wine-paired degustation menus designed around local produce, in restaurants which also serve seafood caught from adjacent waters.

Culture lovers have lots to explore in what is dubbed as the country’s festival capital. This is, after all, Australia’s first and only Unesco City of Music – where pop star Sia launched her career and rock band AC/DC’s lead vocalist Bon Scott found fame.

People in Singapore will soon find it easier to explore this quietly cool capital.

From October, Singapore Airlines will increase non-stop flights to Adelaide from seven to 10 a week. Round-trip flights start at $780, based on checks by The Straits Times in March.

At the end of her trip, my Melbourne-based friend praises the city for its charm as a slower, more intentional city, and promises to return. She writes on her Instagram page, and I concur: “Adelaide, you underrated gem. I need to have a word with everyone who told me you would be a bore.”

A week in Adelaide promises a slate of novel, leisurely experiences that tell a different Australian story. Here are five unique experiences to expect.

1. Tour eclectic wineries