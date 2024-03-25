No impact on port operations from oil slicks in waters off Tuas Port: MPA

SINGAPORE – Oil slicks in the waters off Tuas Port have not impacted port operations or navigations, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Responding to queries in a statement on March 25, MPA said it is investigating the oil slicks along with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and JTC Corporation.

The statement added that no evidence has been found pointing to a single source of the oil pollution.

Investigations on the oil samples, conducted by the Port of Singapore Authority, found that the source of the oil slicks is likely to have originated from inland sources, MPA said.

The NEA is currently investigating to find the source of the oil pollution, which is possibly located upstream towards land, having flowed to the sea from the drain network.

Oil booms and closed-circuit television cameras have been installed by JTC along a section of drain leading towards the sea in order to monitor oil gathered at the booms.

Surveillance of the area will be also be stepped up through night patrols conducted along Tuas South Avenue 16 and Tuas South Way, the statement added.

MPA will be deploying regular patrols to monitor the waters off Tuas Port, with oil spill response vessels on standby to deal with any oil slicks quickly.

NEA has issued guidance and reminders around the affected area to advise the public on how to properly manage waste oil.