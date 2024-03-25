Jail, fine for businessman linked to ruse enabling a bus to travel above the speed limit

SINGAPORE - The owner of a company that provides bus transportation services was sentenced to jail over his role in a ruse that allowed one of his vehicles to go over the prescribed speed limit of 60kmh, potentially affecting road safety.

Sundram Retnam, 51, who owns SV Bus Transportation Services and usually drove the affected bus at speeds of between 70kmh and 75kmh, was also fined $500 after he failed to ensure its speed limiter was properly calibrated to prevent the vehicle from speeding.

On March 25, he was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of cheating. He also admitted to an offence under the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Speed Limiters) Rules, for which he was fined.

Sundram was the second person involved in the case to be dealt with in court.

Mechanic Tee Wei Chye, 45, who had activated the speed limiter on the bus before its inspections and disabled it after the tests ended, was sentenced to 21 weeks’ jail on March 22 after he pleaded guilty to three cheating charges.

The case involving a third man, Teoh Sio Meng, 51, who was the director and owner of T&L Transit, and a director at RS3 Transport at the time, is pending.

All three Singaporean men were charged in court in December 2022.

The prosecution said that it is mandatory for speed limiters to be installed in vehicles such as Sundram’s bus to prevent them from going beyond 60kmh.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Eric Hu and Darren Sim added: “The speed limiter regime aims to improve road safety and driving behaviour, and complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among road users.”

In earlier proceedings, the DPPs told the court that in 2015, Tee started working for Leng Chong Engineering and assisted in the operations of Leng Chong Motor.

These firms provided vehicle inspection services, but he had acted in his own capacity when he committed the offences.

The prosecution added that Teoh introduced Sundram to Tee some time before June 2017.

According to court documents, Teoh told Sundram that Tee was able to ensure that his vehicles passed inspections, even if they were not in compliance with the Land Transport Authority’s requirements.