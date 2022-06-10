Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, June 10.
S'pore, China sign defence agreements to boost professional, academic exchanges
The agreements come under the enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation.
'We could have died,' says mother of three after 100kg false ceiling crashes down onto beds
Former China tour guide Yang Yin who cheated S'pore widow of $1.1m deported after jail term
Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said Yang has been barred from re-entering Singapore.
COE breaching $100,000 can be a good thing
The rich have become richer - or become more plentiful - and are contributing more to Singapore's tax coffers.
Cape Royale in Sentosa to be launched for sale, 9 years after completion
Developers decided to rent out the apartments as sale prices had started falling following two rounds of property cooling measures in 2013.
Ix Shen's wife and four cats keep him going after 100 days of war in Ukraine
He shuttles between Poland and Ukraine, where he provides humanitarian aid as a volunteer.
As polls and his final appeal loom, Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak amps up claims of conspiracy
The latest salvo was a claim by his lawyers that the judge who found Najib guilty was “in conflict of interest”.
Travel in style: Bikinis, resort wear and bags to pack for your summer vacation
More spaces in store for active mobility use - but are road users ready?
Road infrastructure will be transformed under the URA’s long-term plan review for mobility. Road users’ mindsets need a similar upgrade.