KUALA LUMPUR - Former premier Najib Razak and his allies are doubling down on the narrative that dozens of graft charges involving billions of taxpayers' dollars lost in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal were politically trumped up.

This comes with a general election due in 15 months, which his camp wants to be held as soon as possible, and a final appeal against seven counts of graft slated for August.