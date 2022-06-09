Former China tour guide Yang Yin who cheated S'pore widow of $1.1m deported after jail term

Yang Yin was in 2016 convicted of cheating Madam Chung Khin Chun of $1.1 million. PHOTOS: ST FILE, LIANHE WANBAO
SINGAPORE - Former China tour guide Yang Yin, who was convicted of cheating a wealthy Singaporean widow of $1.1 million, was deported on Thursday (June 9) after being released from prison.

In response to queries, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority spokesman said Yang has been barred from re-entering Singapore.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that he was taken to the airport on Thursday morning for a flight to Nanjing, China.

In September 2016, Yang, then 42, was sentenced to six years in jail. The term was extended to nine years in March 2017 after an appeal by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

He was convicted of two offences of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating $1.1 million from Madam Chung Khin Chun, then 90, a retired physiotherapist.

Yang was also sentenced to jail for another two years and two months in September 2016 for crimes over his immigration status. They included falsifying receipts for a sham company in order to stay in Singapore and obtain permanent residency.

In total, he had to serve 11 years and two months in jail.

Yang, who was in remand since Oct 31, 2014, served about two-thirds of his sentence.

Yang met Madam Chung in 2008, when he acted as her private tour guide during a China trip. A year later, he moved into her bungalow in Yio Chu Kang and claimed the widow wanted him to be her "grandson".

He obtained Singapore permanent residency in 2011 and brought his wife and two young children here the same year.

Yang stood to inherit all of Madam Chung's assets - estimated to be worth $40 million - in a 2010 will, and was given lasting power of attorney by the widow in 2012 to manage her welfare and financial affairs.

Madam Chung's husband, Dr Chou Sip King, died in 2007 and the couple have no children.

Yang had pleaded guilty in August 2016 to misappropriating $500,000 in February 2010 and $600,000 in January 2012 from Madam Chung. His crimes came to light in September 2014 after he was arrested.

