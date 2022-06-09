S'pore, China sign defence agreements to boost professional, academic exchanges

SINGAPORE - Singapore and China defence establishments signed two agreements on Thursday (June 9) for further cooperation in military education and academic exchanges between their military academies and think-tanks.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe witnessed the signings after the inaugural Singapore-China Defence Ministers' Dialogue held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Co-chaired by Dr Ng and General Wei, the formal meeting is an initiative under the enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation, a pact signed in October 2019 to significantly step up bilateral defence cooperation.

The agreements also come under the enhanced pact.

The first agreement, between Mindef and China's defence ministry, is renewed every five years to facilitate the cross-attendance of courses by the Singapore Armed Forces and People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers. It was last signed in 2017.

The second, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on academic cooperation between the Safti Military Institute and the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, allows both institutions to enhance academic exchanges through study visits and Track 1.5 dialogues.

Track 1.5 dialogues involve a mix of government officials and non-governmental experts.

During the two-hour dialogue, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation through the resumption and regular conduct of flagship bilateral exercises.

These had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, the last flagship exercise between the Singapore and Chinese armies, Exercise Cooperation, was held in July 2019 in Singapore.

In addition, Dr Ng and Gen Wei, who is also state councillor, discussed global security issues and practical ways to strengthen Asean-China defence exchanges and cooperation under the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, said Mindef.

The Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation - first signed in 2008 - also includes continued high-level cross-attendance at multilateral conferences and dialogues, such as Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue and the Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Gen Wei hugged Dr Ng when they met at Mindef, where the Chinese minister also inspected a guard of honour.

The Chinese minister is one of the headline speakers at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue this weekend, where he is expected to talk about China's vision for regional order on Sunday.

His last visit to Singapore was in May 2019, when he attended the last edition of the defence and security conference organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

More than 40 countries are expected to take part in this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, with 37 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 senior defence officials, as well as academics and business leaders.