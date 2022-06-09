'We could have died,' says mother of three after 100kg false ceiling crashes down onto beds

SINGAPORE - A woman who rushed home after the family's maid told her that the master bedroom's false ceiling had collapsed said she was traumatised after seeing the aftermath.

The structure - estimated to weigh more than 100kg - had detached from its holdings and collapsed onto a king-size bed and a single bed next to it, said Madam Wendy Liu, 40, who runs a fertility wellness centre.

"We could have died. Normally at this time in the evening, I would be playing with my three sons on the bed.

"I'm still haunted by the thought of my sons being crushed by the false ceiling."

Unlike most days, the family was at a playground near their four-room Housing Board flat at Dawson Road in Queenstown when the incident took place on Wednesday evening (June 8).

Speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday, Madam Liu said she and her husband, Mr Vincent Chang, had gone to the playground to take photographs of their sons, aged one, two and eight.

While there, she received a text message from her maid, who was at home, telling her that the false ceiling had collapsed and asking her to return home immediately.

Madam Liu said the structure that made up the false ceiling contained metal bars and lights.

It was larger than the king-size bed, on which she sleeps with her husband and their two younger sons, and the single bed next to it used by her eldest son.

The structure also narrowly missed the crib, in which she sometimes places the baby.

The family has been living in the flat for five years and renovated it in January this year. The false ceiling was installed at that time.

"I wanted a more cosy space so we could sleep together as a family. So we hacked down a wall to combine another room with the master bedroom," said Madam Liu.

Her husband, who is self-employed, inspected the collapsed structure and believes he has identified a likely cause of the incident.

She said: "The structure was very heavy, but was supported by only four small screws."