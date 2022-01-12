Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022.

Repeated boosters of original Covid-19 vaccines not a viable strategy: WHO experts

They call for new jabs that better protect against infection and transmission.

How to help mitigate the impact of a GST rise

Easier access to support, with both long-term and ad hoc schemes, will help cushion the impact.

Can victims retrieve their money if they gave scammers bank details?

Victims are often not able to get their money back, especially if their bank's systems are up to mark and not compromised.

Badminton: S'pore's Loh Kean Yew, Yeo Jia Min kick off 2022 with India Open wins

Loh shakes off rust in first match since world championships win while Yeo cruises. 

Bentley driver arrested after threatening to run down security officer at Red Swastika School

The security officer was trying to stop the driver from entering the school.

Rise in Omicron cases to 438; fall in Covid-19 infection growth rate

All in, there were 846 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, up from 750 on Monday, and no deaths. Of these, 400 were imported and 446 were local cases.

10m population not really a ridiculous number for S'pore to plan for: Liu Thai Ker

The former CEO of HDB reiterated that the figure is a planning parameter and not a target.

S'porean man pleads not guilty in British court to murder of wife in Newcastle

Fong Soong Hert has been remanded since his arrest on Dec 6, after his wife, Madam Pek Ying Ling, was found dead in a luxury apartment that morning.

Tennis: Djokovic could face jail as travel declaration under scrutiny in latest twist

The world No. 1 was seen practising at Melbourne Park as clouds hung over his Australian Open participation.

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat hero dies

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat originally from Tanzania, helped clear mines from about 225,000 square metres of land.

