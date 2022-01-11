MOE investigating Bentley driver threatening to run down staff at Red Swastika School; police report made

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education is looking into an incident involving a driver who threatened to run down a security officer at Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11) morning.

A video circulating on social media showed the driver inching his Bentley forward a few times, pushing the security officer back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he was aware of the video showing "a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff".

Calling this unacceptable behaviour, Mr Chan said his ministry will not hesitate to make a police report if warranted.

The minister added: "As adults, we should set a positive example for our children in how we treat others with respect, and abide by the rules that are in place for the collective security of our school community."

In the video, a white Bentley is shown pushing against the 63-year-old security officer, who stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from entering the primary school.

A member of the school staff is shown gesticulating and talking to a passenger standing next to the Bentley. After the passenger returned to the car, the staff used his hands to help the security officer stop the car from creeping forward.