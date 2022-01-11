Rise in Omicron cases to 438; fall in Covid-19 infection growth rate

SINGAPORE - The number of new cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron rose to 438 on Tuesday (Jan 11), up from 389 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, 159 were local cases and 279 were imported, MOH said in its daily update.

All in, there were 846 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday, up from 750 on Monday, and no deaths. Of these, 400 were imported and 446 were local cases.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate fell slightly to 1.71 on Tuesday, from 1.83 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The intensive care unit utilisation rate was at 51.1 per cent.

There were 165 patients in hospital, with 17 requiring oxygen supplementation.

A total of 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population and 87 per cent of the total population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and about 48 per cent of the population have received their vaccine booster shots.

As at Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 287,243 Covid-19 cases, with 838 deaths.