Fraud victims often have to bear burden of funds lost if they gave scammers bank details: Lawyers

SINGAPORE - Victims misled into giving out their banking details in phishing scams are often responsible for the funds lost, especially if bank information technology systems are up to mark and not compromised, say lawyers.

However, financial institutions can be held liable if they are found to be negligent or have breached their contracts with customers, such as by not patching their systems regularly.

Mr Marshall Lim, a partner at RHTLaw Asia, said a bank's responsibility to customers is typically spelt out in the terms of contract, which limits their obligations to customers.

"If that is the case, the banks may not be responsible for money that you have lost through fraud especially if you had authorised the transaction, and even if you were tricked into doing so," added Mr Lim.

This includes situations like phishing scams, where the messages and e-mails customers receive appear legitimate and may even seem to come directly from the bank.

Pinsent Masons MPillay lawyer Bryan Tan said: "The only way to reverse the liability on a customer is if the bank knew about the fraud or facilitated it, or vice versa."

In this scenario, it would be a matter of how the liability is shared.

Their comments come in the wake of a spate of SMS scams.

A police statement on Dec 30 revealed that nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers had lost at least $8.5 million since the beginning of December to scammers sending unsolicited SMSes to victims, claiming there were issues with their banking accounts.

The text directed bank customers to click on a link in the message to resolve the issue, which led to fake bank websites where victims keyed in their Internet banking account login details.

Victims said they were fooled because the fake SMS texts had appeared in the same message thread as the genuine ones OCBC previously sent to customers for one-time passwords or transaction alerts.

The bank, in a statement on Dec 23, said the scammers could do this because they had spoofed the name of the sender of the scam texts as OCBC.

This enabled them to group fake messages with the genuine SMSes.