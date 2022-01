SINGAPORE - The question was bound to come up when the House discussed inflation and fiscal support: Can the goods and services tax (GST) increase be delayed?

As Omicron scythes through the world, and with overall inflation jumping to 3.8 per cent year on year last November - the highest in more than eight years - many have questioned whether the impending GST hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent is appropriately timed.