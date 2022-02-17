Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 17.
Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance
Safe management measures in place - with some tweaks - will remain till the Omicron wave is over.
askST: Do I still need to take PCR tests to travel? What are S'pore's latest border measures?
Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Singapore from more countries and with fewer Covid-19 tests. These are the key changes.
Simplified Covid-19 rules: Goodbye X on seats, hello to BBQs by the beach
Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage on Feb 18
Up to S’poreans to hold all parties, politicians to consistent high standards post 'Raeesah-gate': Observers
Parliament responds to Sylvia Lim's remarks on 'oppressive' protocols for COP witnesses
Protocols for witnesses are to guard them against perceptions of undue influence, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament.
SIA, Scoot to operate more VTL flights to more destinations, including Phuket
Youth vote is crucial in Johor election, says Muda's chief
A large proportion of Malaysians aged under 40 have boosted the number of voters in Johor by 30%.
SEA Games: Marathoner Soh Rui Yong excluded from S'pore contingent to Hanoi
Situation similar to the 2019 Games, where he was not selected despite meeting the qualification mark.
Esplanade's PopLore series explores evolution of Singapore pop music
