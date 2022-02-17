Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 17.

Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance

Safe management measures in place - with some tweaks - will remain till the Omicron wave is over.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Do I still need to take PCR tests to travel? What are S'pore's latest border measures?

Vaccinated travellers will be able to enter Singapore from more countries and with fewer Covid-19 tests. These are the key changes.

READ MORE HERE

Simplified Covid-19 rules: Goodbye X on seats, hello to BBQs by the beach

These are some changes to daily life you can expect. 

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage on Feb 18

Watch the live stream of Mr Lawrence Wong's speech and get instant updates.

READ MORE HERE

Up to S’poreans to hold all parties, politicians to consistent high standards post 'Raeesah-gate': Observers

They also cautioned against prematurely judging any impact at the ballot box.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament responds to Sylvia Lim's remarks on 'oppressive' protocols for COP witnesses

Protocols for witnesses are to guard them against perceptions of undue influence, said the Office of the Clerk of Parliament. 

READ MORE HERE

SIA, Scoot to operate more VTL flights to more destinations, including Phuket

SIA will expand its VTL network to 47 cities in 25 countries in the coming weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Youth vote is crucial in Johor election, says Muda's chief

President of new party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance or Muda speaks with ST Malaysia bureau chief in an interview and shared why the youth vote is crucial in the upcoming Johor election.

A large proportion of Malaysians aged under 40 have boosted the number of voters in Johor by 30%.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Marathoner Soh Rui Yong excluded from S'pore contingent to Hanoi

Situation similar to the 2019 Games, where he was not selected despite meeting the qualification mark. 

READ MORE HERE

Esplanade's PopLore series explores evolution of Singapore pop music

The line-up includes concerts, a podcast series and an exhibition.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top