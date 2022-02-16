Up to S’poreans to hold all parties, politicians to consistent high standards post 'Raeesah-gate': Observers

SINGAPORE - A lying saga that put the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh at peril of facing criminal charges has underlined the need for the electorate to hold their political parties and representatives alike to the same high standards and values, observers said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

They noted that the political stakes in Singapore have been shaken up in the wake of the House accepting a parliamentary panel's recommended sanctions on Mr Singh, who is the opposition Workers' Party (WP) chief, along with his vice-chairman Faisal Manap and former MP Raeesah Khan.

The analysts also reiterated the reputational harm done to the WP, but cautioned against prematurely judging any impact at the ballot box.

In Tuesday's four-hour debate around the conclusions and proposals of the Committee of Privileges set up to look into Ms Khan's repeated lies in Parliament last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of integrity and warned that trust in the polity would be eroded if transgressions by MPs were allowed to pass.

"My duty as the leader of the country is also to maximise the chances that whichever party wins future elections, it will uphold and be held to the same high standards of proper conduct and honesty as the PAP (People's Action Party), so that our democratic system can continue to operate properly," he said.

National University of Singapore political scientist Elvin Ong said the gravity of these words was "most striking", and that PM Lee was explaining the need for the committee's recommendations against the WP.

At the same time, Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said PM Lee's speech, and others by PAP MPs also exhorting standards of conduct, would have the effect of the ruling party also being held to those high benchmarks.

"Voters will demand that they practise what they preach," said Associate Professor Tan. "(PM Lee) is suggesting that voters must demand no less of political parties of all stripes and politicians. Ultimately, how voters see the entire saga will determine the fate of Singapore politics and governance."

The committee had called for Ms Khan to be fined $35,000 for her untruths in Parliament in August and October last year, and for Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to be referred to the Public Prosecutor with a view to considering criminal proceedings.

The panel had determined that Mr Singh had lied while giving evidence under oath and that this could amount to perjury, and that Mr Faisal's refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament. It also concluded that Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of WP leaders when she repeated her lie - an indictment that Mr Singh, Mr Faisal and party chairman Sylvia Lim have rejected.

Mr Singh on Tuesday rejected the notion that he had committed any offences, but said he would not object to being referred to the Public Prosecutor with a view to clearing his name.

During the debate, PM Lee also highlighted that as Singapore heads towards a more politically-contested landscape, the competence and honesty of the opposition matter; and that "right" norms of behaviour among MPs have to be guarded carefully - foremost being to tell the truth always and to do right by Singapore.