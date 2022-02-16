Up to S’poreans to hold all parties, politicians to consistent high standards post 'Raeesah-gate': Observers

SINGAPORE - A lying saga that put the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh at peril of facing criminal charges has underlined the need for the electorate to hold their political parties and representatives alike to the same high standards and values, observers said on Wednesday (Feb 16).
They noted that the political stakes in Singapore have been shaken up in the wake of the House accepting a parliamentary panel's recommended sanctions on Mr Singh, who is the opposition Workers' Party (WP) chief, along with his vice-chairman Faisal Manap and former MP Raeesah Khan.
The analysts also reiterated the reputational harm done to the WP, but cautioned against prematurely judging any impact at the ballot box.
In Tuesday's four-hour debate around the conclusions and proposals of the Committee of Privileges set up to look into Ms Khan's repeated lies in Parliament last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of integrity and warned that trust in the polity would be eroded if transgressions by MPs were allowed to pass.
"My duty as the leader of the country is also to maximise the chances that whichever party wins future elections, it will uphold and be held to the same high standards of proper conduct and honesty as the PAP (People's Action Party), so that our democratic system can continue to operate properly," he said.
National University of Singapore political scientist Elvin Ong said the gravity of these words was "most striking", and that PM Lee was explaining the need for the committee's recommendations against the WP.
At the same time, Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said PM Lee's speech, and others by PAP MPs also exhorting standards of conduct, would have the effect of the ruling party also being held to those high benchmarks.
"Voters will demand that they practise what they preach," said Associate Professor Tan. "(PM Lee) is suggesting that voters must demand no less of political parties of all stripes and politicians. Ultimately, how voters see the entire saga will determine the fate of Singapore politics and governance."
The committee had called for Ms Khan to be fined $35,000 for her untruths in Parliament in August and October last year, and for Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to be referred to the Public Prosecutor with a view to considering criminal proceedings.
The panel had determined that Mr Singh had lied while giving evidence under oath and that this could amount to perjury, and that Mr Faisal's refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament. It also concluded that Ms Khan was acting under the guidance of WP leaders when she repeated her lie - an indictment that Mr Singh, Mr Faisal and party chairman Sylvia Lim have rejected.
Mr Singh on Tuesday rejected the notion that he had committed any offences, but said he would not object to being referred to the Public Prosecutor with a view to clearing his name.
During the debate, PM Lee also highlighted that as Singapore heads towards a more politically-contested landscape, the competence and honesty of the opposition matter; and that "right" norms of behaviour among MPs have to be guarded carefully - foremost being to tell the truth always and to do right by Singapore.
"One cannot disagree that any 'high standards' of honesty, trust, and integrity are vital to maintaining the effectiveness of Singapore's political system," said Assistant Professor Ong.
"What Singaporeans must ask themselves is whether they want to, whether they can, and whether they should demand that those high standards are applied consistently across all political parties and candidates. Singaporeans will have to figure out an answer for themselves."
Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, said the Singapore electorate was already doing so.
Tuesday's debate, he said, suggests "that the bar has been set high for political service in Singapore".
Prof Tan said PM Lee was also acknowledging the people's desire for more political diversity and contestation, while emphasising that it cannot be any opposition for opposition's sake. "It cannot be a race to the bottom where standards of public life and probity are concerned," he added. "In that regard, PM Lee was speaking more as the nation's leader rather than as party leader."
Dr Gillian Koh, deputy director of research at the Institute of Policy Studies, said a question arising out of PM Lee's speech and the entire debate was whether people would feel "cognitive dissonance" that the WP, long positioned as a check and balance on the PAP, "did not seem able to be an effective check on itself".
Reputational damage to WP
The debate in Parliament, and indeed the entire Raeesah Khan saga, has caused the WP reputational damage and hurt its standing, said the experts.
Commenting specifically on how the WP fared on Tuesday, Prof Tan said he expected the party to put up a stout defence but instead, the three party leaders "opted to make bald assertions and nitpick the report", rather than address the committee's core findings during the debate.
"Their silence on the gravamen of the charges was telling. On the whole, the WP's offering yesterday was poor, inchoate, and largely irrelevant," he added.
In her closing speech on Tuesday, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said the WP had not addressed key findings from the Committee of Privileges on why lies were told repeatedly in the House. These included why it took so long for the truth to be told, and why there was no instruction to Ms Khan to come clean.
Prof Tan zoomed in on one specific moment during Mr Singh's speech, where the WP chief "gratuitously stated" the alleged specific sexual assault against Ms Khan, even though she had shared that detail in confidence.
"Mr Singh showed no compunction to humiliate Ms Khan further, having also made the same disclosure when he appeared before the COP," said Prof Tan.
But it is still too soon to tell if the lies, hearings and parliamentary debates will affect how Singaporeans decide to vote, as some experts noted that the election is still some time away. The last general election was held in July 2020, and Singapore must hold its next polls by November 2025.
Voters frequently have to weigh "a whole basket of issues" when they head to the ballot box to make their decision, said Prof Ong, who noted that these include economic issues, concerns about quality of life, policies proposed by the various parties and the qualities of political candidates.
"While it may be true that the credibility of the Workers' Party is diminished as a result of this saga in the short term, it may be the case that voters are willing to set it aside because they are concerned about some other issues in the long term," he added.
That the six other WP MPs did not speak during Tuesday's debate reflects how they have closed ranks with their leaders, noted Prof Tan, who pointed out that only time will tell how serious the damage to the party is.
Dr Koh anticipates the WP will continue its "retail politics" strategy of working the ground and having deep door-to-door conversations with constituents. The party has adopted this strategy for years, including under former chief Low Thia Khiang, and she expects the party to intensify manpower in its ground engagements.
Dr Mustafa said the standard of political opposition has steadily risen and will continue to do so despite the entire episode. He noted two milestones: the WP clinching its first GRC in Aljunied at GE 2011, and the title of Leader of the Opposition being given to Mr Singh after GE 2020.
"The rising stock of the opposition, albeit hitting a road bump, will continue as there is a clamouring for credible alternative voices in Parliament, especially among the younger generation of voters," he said.
Assistant Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah, from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) School of Social Sciences, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday: "What matters most is how middle-ground voters feel. Whether they believe that WP's credibility has been hit, or whether they feel this is injustice against an opposition which already does not have the same power as the incumbents."
Such voters make up 30 per cent to 35 per cent of the electorate and generally lean towards the PAP, but would be willing to vote against it if they think the circumstances require such a decision, he said.
Former PAP MP Inderjit Singh said the debate in Parliament has created some doubts in people about the WP leadership, but he does not see the core supporters on either side changing their minds about their level of support for either the PAP or WP.
"The middle ground will make their final decision based on the outcome of the prosecution decision," he added.