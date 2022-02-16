Esplanade's PopLore series explores evolution of Singapore pop music

SINGAPORE - The history and trajectory of popular music made in Singapore takes centre stage in PopLore, an ongoing year-long series at the Esplanade.

The line-up includes concerts, a podcast series and an exhibition and they explore the rich variety of musicians and genres that were popular throughout the decades. This is part of the arts centre's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

The artistes highlighted include 1960s musicians The Crescendos, singer-composer Dick Lee, jazz stalwart Jeremy Monteiro and singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. Each plays an important role in the telling of Singapore's story, says Esplanade programmer Melissa Poon.

"This is why we are also featuring genres like jazz and pop yeh yeh, which were the popular music of their times; getai, which is well embraced by a segment of the community; as well as our popular and up-and-coming indie musicians who represent part of today and tomorrow's generations."

Singer Asmah Atan will perform on March 4 in a concert of pop yeh yeh - which merged Malay music with 1960s Western pop - while host and singer Lin Ruping will be part of a getai showcase on March 5.

The series kicked off on Jan 1 with Gemilang, a Malay concert featuring veterans such as Hanafie Warren as well as contemporary pop singers such as Hyrul Anuar. Many of the other shows will also feature different generations of artistes performing together.

Lee, for example, will collaborate with new names, Omnitones and Third Degree, for his concerts at Esplanade Concert Hall on June 18 and 19.

The 65-year-old assembled Omnitones, a band comprised of young musicians he found on Instagram, to help him develop songs he wrote during the circuit breaker in 2020.

He says: "This was a cathartic return to my roots of songwriting and playing in a group, and I also have wanted to encourage and develop young local talent. When the Esplanade presented the opportunity to have a showcase, I immediately decided to use the platform to present some new talent to my audience."

Less prominent names are also given a chance to shine.

The second show under PopLore, XingPop 2.0 on Feb 12, featured not only popular singers such as Nathan Hartono, but also "unsung heroes" of Singapore's Mandopop scene such as Goh Kheng Long, Jim Lim and Ruth Ling.

Music industry veteran Lim Sek, the creative consultant for PopLore, says Singapore's music past plays a crucial role in determining where the scene is today. Knowledge about local music history, presented through the concerts, exhibition as well as the podcast series which he hosts, will help define the future of the scene.

Singapore's music industry suffers from a small audience market size and weak audience support, he notes, citing the 2020 survey by The Sunday Times in which artists were considered "non-essential".

"This will not change if the public does not have an idea that we have talent that can measure up to the best other countries have to offer. And unless we give them the support they deserve, many will just fizzle out when the question of bread and butter comes into play," he says.