Simplified Covid-19 rules: Goodbye X on seats, hello to BBQs by the beach

SINGAPORE - With Singapore's Covid-19 rules being simplified, some restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.

Safe management measures will be streamlined to focus on five areas: group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

Here are some changes to daily life you can expect:

- No more crossed-out alternate seats in public places such as on park benches, or even urinals in toilets. Just make sure you keep your masks on.

- If you are wearing masks, you will not have to stand 1m apart when taking group photos.

- Magazines and newspapers can be placed in common areas.

- Hairdryers can be placed in public showers as long as good hygiene is maintained.

- Barbecue pits will be opened, but gatherings should be kept to the allowed group size.

- Wedding guests will no longer be divided into zones as long as they keep to the allowed group size and do not mingle across tables.

- School assemblies will be allowed to go on for longer than 30 minutes.

- All sports can resume with up to 30 fully vaccinated persons in approved facilities, but before and after the game, and during breaks, the prevailing safe management rules apply.

